Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix and Snow to Develop Later Today and Tonight and
to Continue On and Off...Increasing Tuesday Morning and Moving
Northeast during the Day...

.A dry easterly flow will limit light snow, sleet, freezing
drizzle and drizzle formation initially, however later this
afternoon and this evening, look for conditions to deteriorate.
The precipitation is expected to be light, patchy, and on and off
through tonight and increase Tuesday morning. Some locations will
still be above freezing, while others are in the teens and 20s,
thus slippery/icy conditions will be possible.  Snow amounts
across the area range from less than an inch across the south...1
to 4 inches closer to I90 and 3 to 6 inches north of I90 into west
central WI. Icing of a glaze to a tenth or two is possible south
of I90 with the higher amounts toward Clayton and Grant counties.

Travel will be impacted as we see more precipitation on frozen
roadways. This may affect this evening's commute, but will also
affect Tuesday morning's commute. Road conditions could quickly
become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in
locations where the wintry mix is more likely.

Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if
conditions warrant it.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

Dealing with parking tickets

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Parking tickets in La Crosse can be frustrating and if ignored, expensive. 

parking one

Parking citations should never be ignored.

"I've gotten two warnings and one parking ticket for $15," said La Crosse resident Rachel Ponder.

According to the La Crosse Parking Utility Coordinator, the rules for parking tickets include a set time in which to pay the citation.

ticket three

Make sure you know the rules including the time(s) when you can and cannot park on a certain street.

"You'll get your ticket and then after 10 days it will double," said Joe Pederson. "After 45 days it will double again. After five tickets that are unpaid and over 60 days old, the car is eligible to be booted."

parking two

Five unpaid tickets ignored for more than 6 months, and the boot will be the next step.

The boot will add an additional $150 to the outstanding ticket tally. Do not try to remove the clamp either, or face a tampering charge of $300. At that point, you need to contact the parking authority to get the boot removed. If you still neglect to take action, the car will be towed.

"If it sits with the boot on, then we have the authority to tow it and place the car in the impound lot," Pederson said. "The end all would be disposing of or selling the vehicle."

Tickets can be paid or appealed online at the City of La Crosse website. 

