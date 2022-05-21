Deals abound at city’s annual spring auction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Bikes, toys, lawn equipment – even a canoe – were up for auction Saturday as the City of La Crosse hosted its annual spring auction.
Each year the city gathers up property that went unclaimed, fills up the bike barn on Isle la Plume and auctions everything off.
As in years before the pandemic, the event drew a crowd of people looking for some good deals on a number of items.
For those looking for bikes, there were plenty to choose from as the department had rows of the two-wheel vehicles.
There were riding mowers, push mowers, leaf blowers, chain saws and more.
Smaller items like drills, tools, knives and even a stack of flying discs.
All of the items that were sold were recovered by the city and held at least 90 days.
Proceeds of the sale go into the city’s revenue account.