Death investigation underway in Jackson County after man found on side of road

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation is underway after the body of a Tomah man is found alongside a rural road in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Duane Waldera said they got a call around 3:19 p.m. of a possible deceased person alongside a rural road in the Town of Alma just outside the village limits of Merrillan.
Deputies found the man was in fact, deceased.
He was identified as Mitchell Norman Link II, 35, from Tomah.
The initial investigation wasn't able to determine the cause of Link's death. The sheriff's office said the Jackson County Medical Examiner is assisting with the case and with an autopsy for Link.
Sheriff Waldera said based on the information they have so far, there is no danger to the public as this was an isolated incident.
The investigation is continuing. The sheriff asks that if anyone has information on Link's death or his whereabouts on April 5 before his body was found, please call the sheriff's office at 715-284-5357. People can also use the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or 1-800-228-3203.