Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Death investigation underway in Jackson County after man found on side of road

  • Updated
  • 0
jackson county sheriff 1-031322.jpg

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation is underway after the body of a Tomah man is found alongside a rural road in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon. 

Sheriff Duane Waldera said they got a call around 3:19 p.m. of a possible deceased person alongside a rural road in the Town of Alma just outside the village limits of Merrillan. 

Deputies found the man was in fact, deceased. 

He was identified as Mitchell Norman Link II, 35, from Tomah. 

Mitchell Link II.jpg

The initial investigation wasn't able to determine the cause of Link's death. The sheriff's office said the Jackson County Medical Examiner is assisting with the case and with an autopsy for Link.

Sheriff Waldera said based on the information they have so far, there is no danger to the public as this was an isolated incident. 

The investigation is continuing. The sheriff asks that if anyone has information on Link's death or his whereabouts on April 5 before his body was found, please call the sheriff's office at 715-284-5357. People can also use the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or 1-800-228-3203.

