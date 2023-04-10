Decision of Homer Town Hall delayed until March 2024

HOMER, Minn. (WXOW)- Members of the Homer community attended the Town Board monthly meeting to advocate to save the town hall building that dates over 100 years old Monday evening.
In March the Town Board looked to demolish the building to build a new town hall.
The Town Board motioned to delay any action until March 2024 during Monday's meeting.
The large turnout caused residents to wait outside of the town hall as it reached max capacity.
Kathleen Welch who attended school at the town hall said she felt the community's voice was heard.
"I think that the board heard the people and understood that it was important to us to continue to have a building that really is our heritage and preserves the history of this area," Welch said.
Moving forward the Town Board will examine bids from costs of preserving the building and the cost of building a new one. Both options will be weighed out March 2024 to determine which option is best.
The Town Board also agreed to have volunteers create a website to display meeting times and agendas.