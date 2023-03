Delta Airlines leaving La Crosse Regional Airport in June

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Tonight... .A potent storm moving across the Midwest will bring impactful winter weather to the area tonight. Rain will transition to snow this evening and continue overnight before diminishing around sunrise. This snow will be heavy at times, especially north of Interstate 90 where rates could exceed an inch per hour. Farther north, across north-central Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an hour will be possible overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow, power outages and tree damage could occur. The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, amounts of 2 to 6 inches are possible north of Interstate 90. In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&