Delta Airlines leaving La Crosse Regional Airport in June

  • Updated
  • 0
delta-airlines
By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Delta Airlines is leaving La Crosse in June. 

The City of La Crosse was notified Friday afternoon that Delta is suspending service between La Crosse and the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. 

The city said the last flight is set for June 4. They said no return date was mentioned.

la-crosse-regional-airport-inside-sign

According to the city, the move is due to staffing shortages, especially pilots, in the airline industry. 

La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner said in a statement that people are using the airport. He said that their data showed that the number of seats filled in the local market exceeds 85%, which is some of the best on record, said Turner.  

“Throughout the last four years we have done everything we can to maintain our air service despite the challenges facing the overall aviation industry,” said Turner.

The city said in the statement that La Crosse Regional Airport staff continue to work with carriers to meet this demand, with both existing and new airlines.

Flights between La Crosse and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and private aircraft operators aren't affected by the move. 

The statement said that Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the city will continue to work to solve the need. "Our region is vibrant and thriving in so many ways. We will continue to seek transportation alternatives for those traveling to and from La Crosse and I am optimistic we will rebuild our air service to its full potential in the future."

The statement closed by stating that passengers who have travel booked through Delta Airlines after June 4, 2023, should call the Delta Reservations line at 800-221-1212.

