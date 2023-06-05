Delta Airlines' service to La Crosse has ended

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Delta Airlines' last flight from the La Crosse Regional Airport took off on Sunday afternoon.
American Airlines is now the only carrier with regular service to La Crosse.
Officials say the cause for Delta's departure was not a lack of demand but due to staffing and logistics issues at Delta Airlines.
Airport officials are working to fill the void left by the Atlanta-based airline.
"We constantly work towards attracting new airlines to the community that's something that we have always worked towards there's been pent-up demand here that has gone elsewhere for years," says Ian Turner Director at the La Crosse Regional Airport.
Turner says Delta could come back with the right circumstances but doesn't expect that to happen for at least five years.