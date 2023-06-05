 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Delta Airlines' service to La Crosse has ended

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Delta Airlines' last flight from the La Crosse Regional Airport took off on Sunday afternoon.

American Airlines is now the only carrier with regular service to La Crosse.

Officials say the cause for Delta's departure was not a lack of demand but due to staffing and logistics issues at Delta Airlines.

Airport officials are working to fill the void left by the Atlanta-based airline.

"We constantly work towards attracting new airlines to the community that's something that we have always worked towards there's been pent-up demand here that has gone elsewhere for years," says Ian Turner Director at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

Turner says Delta could come back with the right circumstances but doesn't expect that to happen for at least five years.

