Deluge In The Dark: 15 year anniversary of Coulee Region floods

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse area has experienced flooding over the years, but nothing compares to the August 2007 floods.
Flash flooding destroyed homes and property, washed out roads, triggered mudslides, and required water rescues. Seven people lost their lives.
"That was a historical flood event in this area," said National Weather Service (NWS) La Crosse Meteorologist Dan Baumgardt. "The amount of rainfall really had a huge impact on this terrain. You know, when you put down a foot of rainfall and with the steep slopes that we have, it was a terrain-changing event."
Meteorologists at NWS in La Crosse were covering every second of the event to make sure the public was safe.
"We had a Flash Flood Watch out that morning to say that the conditions were right for flash flooding," Baumgardt said. "We also had flash flood warnings. We actually issued 30 flash flood warnings for this area, which is a phenomenal amount of warnings to put out."
Baumgardt describes the event as unusual since the torrential rain remained stationary on the same axis. The axis ran from Rochester, MN, south of La Crosse, to Vernon County, WI.
The storms dumped one to two inches of rain per hour, with some areas receiving a total of more than 15 inches. The state of Minnesota set a 24-hour rainfall record near Hokah, MN with 15.10 inches, but unofficial measurements exceeded 17".
"The bridge just below the station washed out, so for a couple of months we were taking a detour to work," WXOW Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden explained.
During severe weather events like this one, Breeden emphasized the importance of being weather aware.