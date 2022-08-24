Deluge In The Dark: 15th year anniversary of Coulee Region floods

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over the years, the Coulee Region has experienced flooding events, with the Aug. 2007 floods standing out as one of the worst.
Homes and other property were destroyed by flash flooding, which also caused mudslides, washed out roads and prompted water rescue efforts. There were seven fatalities.
"That was a historical flood event in this area," said National Weather Service La Crosse Meteorologist Dan Baumgardt. "The amount of rainfall really had a huge impact on this terrain. You know, when you put down a foot of rainfall and with the steep slopes that we have, it was a terrain-changing event."
Meteorologists at the weather service were covering every second of the event to ensure the public's safety.
"We had a Flash Flood Watch out that morning to say that the conditions were right for flash flooding," Baumgardt said. "We also had flash flood warnings. We actually issued 30 flash flood warnings for this area, which is a phenomenal number of warnings to put out."
Baumgardt describes the event as unusual since the torrential rain remained stationary on the same axis. The axis extended from Rochester, Minnesota, south of La Crosse, to Richland Center, Wisconsin.
The storms dumped 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour, with some areas receiving a total of more than 15 inches. The state of Minnesota set a 24-hour rainfall record near Hokah, MN with 15.10 inches, but unofficial measurements exceeded 17 inches.
"The bridge just below the station washed out, so for a couple of months we were taking a detour to work," said WXOW Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden.
During severe weather events like this one, Breeden emphasizes the importance of being weather aware.