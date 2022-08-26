Demand for Public Defenders continues

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - According to the Wisconsin Public Defenders office, turnover and a heavy work load has continued to create a backlog of representation for people who need an attorney in Wisconsin courts.
"When you look at compensation and work load issues, especially together, it has driven some of the most significant turnover we've seen," said Adam Plotkin, legislative liaison with the State Public Defender Office.
It's been a trend that has continued through the pandemic.
"The Public Defenders office is in a difficult situation," said attorney Joe Veenstra with Johns, Flaherty & Collins. He noted cases where a public defenders office will have contacted 100's of attorneys yet no one taking the case. "The cases just sit there doing nothing."
The current pay structure is also a major hurdle for any public defenders office trying to bring in outside assistance to take a case. Low rates and long hours can be a hard sell.
"What is needed right now is for the legislative and the Governor's office to work together to try to give more services to the public defenders office," said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.
There has been some relief.
"We've moved permanent staff positions around the state to try and address areas that are having significant problems," said Plotkin. "We were also able to hire some support staff."