Democratic candidates for 3rd Congressional District debate the issues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The four candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District met ahead of the August 9 primary to discuss the issues that are important to the voters in the area.
Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Mark Neumann, and Brad Pfaff are all contending for a place on the November ballot where the winner will take on Republican Derrick Van Orden.
The candidates took questions from area media outlets during the debate held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.