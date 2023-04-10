Democratic Members of the Joint Finance Committee help hold listening session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Monday afternoon Representative Jill Billings and Democratic Members of the Joint Finance Committee held a listening session at the La Crosse Public Library.
The session gives the representatives an opportunity for the public to share their views on the 2023-25 budget.
Member of the Joint Finance Committee Rep. Tip McGuire said a reoccurring theme discussed is increased funding for childcare and support for public education.
"So this is really the place where all the work is being done to try and craft a good budget and I hope we can craft a good one," McGuire said. "I think the governor put forward an excellent budget one with great things to help working Wisconsinites and this is our opportunity to commit to those things fully."
Joint Finance Committee Member Kelda Roys said the next step the committee will go item by item and make determinations of how money should be allocated to each program.