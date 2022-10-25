Democrats Pfaff, Godlewski talk about economic solutions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - State Senator and Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff joined State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski Tuesday morning to speak with UW-La Crosse students on reproductive rights.
Many find the access to abortion important, but studies suggest the current state of the economy and inflation are key priorities to voters just two weeks from election day.
Pfaff says to fix those problems, a focus on the Badger State can help.
"We have to drive down cost," Pfaff said. "Probably the most important thing we can do to drive down cost is we have to invest in the supply chain. How do we invest in the supply chain? We invest in Wisconsin workers. We invest in Wisconsin manufacturing. We invest in Wisconsin food processing. We invest in Wisconsin farmers. That's how you drive down cost."
Godlewski says the state will have a surplus of nearly $6 billion. She adds that the leaders in Madison have a plan for the money but face backlash with their ideas.
"Governor Evers wants to step up and actually provide tax cuts for working Wisconsinites and their families," Godlewski said. "He wants to make sure that we have child care that's affordable, we give seniors the benefits they deserve. When he put this in front of the Republican legislature, they said 'no way.'"
Election Day is Tuesday. November 8.