Department trains on communication and driving techniques

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 196 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN CLARK IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CRAWFORD RICHLAND VERNON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, RICHLAND CENTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, AND VIROQUA.