Derrick Van Orden discusses challenges small businesses are facing

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Third District Congressional Republican Candidate Derrick Van Orden led a small business roundtable meeting at the Angry's Way Out.
Local business owners had the opportunity to discuss the challenges they are facing and what they hope Van Orden can bring to Capitol Hill.
The issues discussed ranged from inflation, energy prices and other factors that are negatively effecting area businesses.
Van Orden is critical of the energy policies implemented by the Biden Administration.
"The Biden Administrations anti energy policies are having a direct detrimental effect on all of these businesses. And that means everyone that frequents the business, everybody that's employed by the business and supporting their families are being negatively effected by these horrible economic policies." Van Orden said.
According to Van Orden, Angry Way Out spent an additional $22,000 this year to stay functioning as opposed to previous years.
Van Orden also commented on the recent Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade.
"The one branch of government that by design is supposed to be apolitical has been politicized by the left. That document was leaded in order t influence the ruling from the Supreme Court and it is completely unacceptable. That is a direct assault on our democracy." Van Orden stated.
There is an investigation on the leak underway now.