Derrick Van Orden meets with elected officials around district

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- 3rd Congressional District Representative-Elect Derrick Van Orden is on a 19 county tour meeting with elected officials from both parties.
Van Orden stated that he is making it a priority to work down the aisle with elected officials regardless of their identifying party.
He also said he looks to bring support to the district from the federal level. He's currently filling positions on his office staff. The majority would be located in the district with a smaller portion in Washington to ensure his office is readily available to anyone.
"I fully recognize that 48% of the District didn't vote for me and I am going to be representing them just as well as I can as the 52% that did. That's where we have to get to in politics today," Van Orden said.
Van Orden also commented on his campaign which he called a high performance team, and is grateful for all of his staff and volunteers.
Van Orden has not been assigned to any committees at this point. However if he could choose, he said he would prefer the Agriculture Committee.