Derrick Van Orden receives endorsement from NFIB

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin 3rd District Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
He held a small business roundtable at St. Joseph Equipment on St. Joseph's Ridge.
Topics included supply chain, labor, and inflation issues.
"To put something in the ground, to pull it out of the ground to get it to a processing facility and then get it to a retail market takes diesel fuel that's what it takes, or for fertilizer that takes natural gas and the Biden administration shut those valves off and its had this ripple effect throughout the economy so we need to open up Americas energy independence." said Van Orden.
Van Orden is running against democrat Brad Pfaff for Wisconsin"s third district seat previously held by Ron Kind.