 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Derrick Van Orden talks PFAS and Flooding in Town of Campbell

  • Updated
  • 0

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW)- Congressman Derrick Van Orden shared his perspectives on several issues during a stop at the Town of Campbell Town Hall Friday afternoon.

Van Orden praised the flood response from the local to federal level saying it helped save 70 homes in the recent flooding that affected many in the Upper Midwest.

Van orden

Van Orden also commented on efforts made to combat PFAS contamination in the area.

He said the federal government has made efforts to combat it by mandating AFFF firefighting foam at airports.

"Wisconsin is providing bottled water. They are digging a new test well here in Campbell to see if they can get some clean water and I have submitted their community funded projects in order to help get more money here to help alleviate the problem in the water," Van Orden said.

Roundtable

The Congressman also commented on his vote this week for the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

He was one of Wisconsin delegation in the House of Representatives who voted in favor of the bill. Not all did. He gave a brief overview of why he agreed to pass the measure.

"People are talking about what is not in the bill-here is what's in the bill: A 2 trillion-dollar savings for the American Public, it protected people that built our nation-those are our seniors, the people that protected our nation-those are veterans, and it protects the people that feed our nation-those are our farmers."

After the House vote to approve the legislation, it went to the Senate where it passed on Thursday night. It awaits President Biden's signature as of Friday afternoon.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you