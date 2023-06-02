Derrick Van Orden talks PFAS and Flooding in Town of Campbell

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW)- Congressman Derrick Van Orden shared his perspectives on several issues during a stop at the Town of Campbell Town Hall Friday afternoon.
Van Orden praised the flood response from the local to federal level saying it helped save 70 homes in the recent flooding that affected many in the Upper Midwest.
Van Orden also commented on efforts made to combat PFAS contamination in the area.
He said the federal government has made efforts to combat it by mandating AFFF firefighting foam at airports.
"Wisconsin is providing bottled water. They are digging a new test well here in Campbell to see if they can get some clean water and I have submitted their community funded projects in order to help get more money here to help alleviate the problem in the water," Van Orden said.
The Congressman also commented on his vote this week for the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
He was one of Wisconsin delegation in the House of Representatives who voted in favor of the bill. Not all did. He gave a brief overview of why he agreed to pass the measure.
"People are talking about what is not in the bill-here is what's in the bill: A 2 trillion-dollar savings for the American Public, it protected people that built our nation-those are our seniors, the people that protected our nation-those are veterans, and it protects the people that feed our nation-those are our farmers."
After the House vote to approve the legislation, it went to the Senate where it passed on Thursday night. It awaits President Biden's signature as of Friday afternoon.