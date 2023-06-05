Details released on Packers Family Night on August 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Green Bay Packers said tickets go on sale at the end of the month for their annual Family Night event at Lambeau Field.
The team said the 22nd annual event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5.
The doors to Lambeau open at 5:30 p.m. with the team on the field at 7 p.m. and the practice starting at 7:30 p.m.
They said that they're planning on a full practice and full house as the team gets ready for the regular season which starts on September 10 in Chicago. The preseason begins on August 11 at Cincinnati.
Tickets for Packers Family Night go on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster's website. They're $10 each. There is a maximum of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. Everyone, the team said, regardless of age, needs a ticket to get in.
Parking at Lambeau is $5.
For those not able to attend the event, you can watch it on WXOW-TV who is a member of the Packers TV Network.