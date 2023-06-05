 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Details released on Packers Family Night on August 5

  • Updated
By Kevin Millard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Green Bay Packers said tickets go on sale at the end of the month for their annual Family Night event at Lambeau Field.

The team said the 22nd annual event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5. 

The doors to Lambeau open at 5:30 p.m. with the team on the field at 7 p.m. and the practice starting at 7:30 p.m.

They said that they're planning on a full practice and full house as the team gets ready for the regular season which starts on September 10 in Chicago. The preseason begins on August 11 at Cincinnati.

Tickets for Packers Family Night go on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster's website. They're $10 each. There is a maximum of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. Everyone, the team said, regardless of age, needs a ticket to get in. 

Parking at Lambeau is $5. 

For those not able to attend the event, you can watch it on WXOW-TV who is a member of the Packers TV Network.  

