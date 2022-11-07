Digging Deeper: Local residents believe the U.S. is becoming extremely politically polarized

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Some residents around the Coulee Region believe political polarization has become a growing issue.
University of La Crosse (UW-L) student Jessie Voitik said that she believes the political climate has become more violent in recent years.
"Recently in the past years it's definitely gotten more violent. Not saying what those people are doing but I also think there are better ways to approach it than vandalism or violence," Voitik said.
Jane Rivera said it is difficult to have a conversation about politics, even if they are family or friends, including her husband.
"We've been together for thirty some years, we don't talk politics," Rivera said.
UW-L Political Science Professor Dr. Tim Dale said polarization tends to go in cycles and said the United States is currently in a time where politics is highly contentious.
"The kind of factors where people see politics matter makes a difference so an economic crisis or a virus that spreads across the world usually gets polarized when people have things that matter to them," Dr. Dale said. "And then you also get polarization with candidates who aren't interested in compromising."
Some community members pointed at social media as a driving factor for political polarization.
Retired News 19 Anchor Scott Hackworth said social media can make it difficult to get exposed to various viewpoints.
"Social media has done a number of wonderful things in our society and technology as well but I think it has coarsened the political debate. People get in these chat rooms with and it feeds on itself you don't get different views," Hackworth said.
Each resident News 19 spoke with agreed that political conversation needs to become more civil.
Michelle Hampton believes it is time to try and find common ground with one another.
"Listening, empathy...realizing that we don't know everything...the experiences that we have does not guarantee us the discussion card to know how the other person feels because all of us have different experiences," Hampton said.
Dr. Dale said a good way to learn more about a candidate is to go directly to their campaign website to see what they stand for. He also added to learn more about policy positions and leadership style by watching debates.