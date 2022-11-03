Diocese of Winona-Rochester announces plan to build new pastoral center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KIMT) - The Diocese of Winona-Rochester made a special announcement Thursday that it will be relocating its main offices to Rochester.
The plan includes building a new pastoral center to serve as the headquarters of the Diocese.
Part of the decision to move is to bring the bishop to a more central location as the Diocese's influence spans all across southern Minnesota.
"The headquarters has for all these years been situated in the furthest eastern extreme of the Diocese," said Robert Barron, bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.
Winona is the original location of the Diocese, but in recent years there has been a call to relocate.
"This has obviously made contact between the bishop and his people challenging," Barron said. "The move to Rochester will make this mutual contact considerably easier.
With the courtesy of an anonymous donor, the new pastoral center is planned for construction starting spring 2023, and is anticipated to be complete in 2024.