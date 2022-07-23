Disabilities Celebrated at Disability Pride Fest

LA CROSSE Wis. (WXOW) – People with disabilities made their presence known with the Disabilities Pride Fest held Saturday at Copeland Park.
Organized by the Coulee Region Disability Action Network (DAN), the event was a celebration of disability culture promoting inclusion and accessibility and highlighting the value of people with disabilities.
A.J. DePre, a local transgender advocate, said people with disabilities and transgender individuals often share the same painful experiences of being excluded.
“Everybody from all walks of life deserve representation and a place to feel loved and accepted,” DePre said. “It’s important because people whoa re disabled and transgender are often left out of basic community events just by accessibility purposes or just by discrimination and hatred.”
Saturday’s free event was an opportunity for those with disabilities to enjoy the day but also to get information they need or to seek out resources.
Jeff Nylander, Board Chair for the Committee for Citizens With Disabilities for the City of La Crosse and member of DAN said the event marked the anniversary of the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Nylander said a smaller event was held last year and this year organizers worked to get as many of the groups that service people with disabilities to get involved as a way to improve service to the community.
“A lot of these groups and organizations have common goals and common bonds and they actually probably service the same people in different ways,” Nylander said. “They’re talking today and that’s probably the first time that’s happened in our county.”
By talking, Nylander said, the groups are sure to find ways to streamline services or coordinate better care for those who are served by the different agencies.
The day included music and food, a wide variety of activities, special speakers, performances and a wide range of information booths from various organizations in the community.
Nylander said many of these demonstrations were designed to offer those with disabilities examples of things that could make their lives easier or ways they could eliminate barriers that might keep them from activities.
One example was the North American Squirrel Association that displayed devices those with disabilities could use to experience hunting for the first time.
While the fest dealt with some serious issues, there were plenty of fun events as well including the appearance of Brutus the Minipig, a service animal that could play basketball and perform on musical instruments.
The event was also a kickoff to the La Crosse Area No Limits Ability Awareness Week.