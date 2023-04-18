 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Disability advocates hold AARP Walk

  • Updated
  • 0
AARP WALK1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A lot of morning traffic on Rose Street was the perfect stage for a special kind of walk Tuesday.

AARP Wisconsin held a walk to help raise awareness for accessibility for those with disabilities. A small group gathered at the Eagle Watch location before crossing the busy intersection adjacent to the area.

Among them was Jeff Nylander, Chair of the Committee for Citizens with Disabilities, who says that people need to understand their perspective to inspire change.

AARP WALK2.jpg

"Unless people get into our mode of transportation and really understand what independence means, they're going to continue on with their cars and even on their buses," Nylander said. "Just not going to get into what we need to do to be independent."

Nylander added that the city is making steps to become more accessible. He said ways to improve include finding areas disabled travelers use most and prioritize clearing them since plows can move snow from the street to the sidewalk and intersections.

