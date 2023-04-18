Disability advocates hold AARP Walk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A lot of morning traffic on Rose Street was the perfect stage for a special kind of walk Tuesday.
AARP Wisconsin held a walk to help raise awareness for accessibility for those with disabilities. A small group gathered at the Eagle Watch location before crossing the busy intersection adjacent to the area.
Among them was Jeff Nylander, Chair of the Committee for Citizens with Disabilities, who says that people need to understand their perspective to inspire change.
"Unless people get into our mode of transportation and really understand what independence means, they're going to continue on with their cars and even on their buses," Nylander said. "Just not going to get into what we need to do to be independent."
Nylander added that the city is making steps to become more accessible. He said ways to improve include finding areas disabled travelers use most and prioritize clearing them since plows can move snow from the street to the sidewalk and intersections.