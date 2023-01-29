Disabled athletes get their time to shine

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&