Disabled athletes get their time to shine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite having one form of disability or another, sports fans are being given the chance to compete.
The STAR Center (Sports Therapeutic & Adaptive Recreation) allows for its members to play a large variety of sports. Sunday at Central High School, they took part in adaptive floor hockey and wheelchair basketball.
Program Coordinator Bri Colton says that many people are welcome and they have a something for everyone.
“We have our adaptive sports," Colton said. "Those are for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We also have a para-sport program. Those are for individuals with physical disabilities. Lastly, we have our specialized exercise programs.”
The STAR athletes are thrilled to play alongside similar individuals and get a rush they had when they were younger.
“It’s great," Tristen Jahn said. "It’s a lot of fun. We’re really competitive. Some of us are depending on your skill level or your goals. We still make sure everyone is included and involved. Just have a good time.”
“I used to be in a program in middle school and high school called ‘the adaptive sports league,’" Hunter Wagner said. "That is very similar to the STAR Center floor hockey program. I thought I could join that because it’s fun exercise.”
The basketball players also played handball followed by pickleball alongside the adaptive floor hockey players.