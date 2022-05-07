Discovering La Crosse history at "Silent City"

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Residents got the chance to walk through history compliments of the La Crosse County Historical Society on Saturday. Called "Discover the Silent City", the event took place at Oak Grove cemetery. Walking tours featured various stops where historic figures from La Crosse's past spoke to and interacted with the crowd.
"So we lived at 12th and Main Street, which is really the edge of town," said character Abby Brown as portrayed by Terry Visgar.
"I had a wonderful hardware store," said character Walter Brown, acted by Ken Visgar. "It was right down on Front Street, very, very profitable."
The walking tour kicked off fundraising for the historical organization. Upcoming events and membership information can be found at their website - lchshistory.org.