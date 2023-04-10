Discussing Gov. Evers' budget and local concerns in The Forum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Chamber of Commerce hosting some of the area's elected officials Monday for The Forum.
Those in attendance were Assembly District 95 Representative Jill Billings (D), 94 Assembly District Representative Steve Doyle (D), 96 Assembly District Representative Loren Oldenburg (R) and District 32 Senator Brad Pfaff (D).
Monday's discussions included the recent Supreme Court election, Governor Evers' two-year budget and some of the local items on that budget.
Rep. Billings urges residents to speak out about their wants and needs within the budget.
"It's important for us to weigh in and let members of the powerful Joint Finance Committee know about the needs in this part of the state," Billings said. "If you don't make your voice heard people just don't know and you might not get what you need."
Monday night Billings and Democratic members of the Joint Finance Committee held a listening session. There are two more scheduled for Eau Claire and Wisconsin Dells.