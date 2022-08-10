Discussions on proposed Pearl St. project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Center played host to local business owners along Pearl St. to discuss how to go about a potential remodel of the two block space.
The city contracted ISG to design a possible pedestrian exclusive walkway among other ideas. Those with stores on the road say they have concerns with delivery should traffic not be allowed once the project takes form.
Following a survey open to all city residents, ISG Planning Group Leader Jason Gilman relayed the findings and preliminary ideas to the business owners while receiving feedback he says will be taken into consideration.
"A couple of things that really stood out is there's a sincere interest in angled parking," Gilman said. "Could it work within the dimensions we have to work with without compromising two lanes? There was interest in the pavement design and maybe getting rid of the curb. Also some caution there that there's no way that when we get heavy rain that that water would encroach towards the buildings."
ISG will take what they heard and come up with more designs for future planning. Gilman says the project is likely several years away from completion.