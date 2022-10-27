District holds final public referendum meeting before Election Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - All of the sessions for the La Crosse School District to provide information on the upcoming $194.7 million referendum are now in the books.
The final one took place Wednesday evening at Logan High School. A record crowd of more than 80 people were in attendance.
Several groups including a handful of elected officials are opposed the referendum. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel says he has heard many of their concerns and has been forth coming in addressing them.
“There’s been a variety of questions that have ranged from transportation. How would we address that? What happens if the referendum doesn’t pass? Our job as a school district it to ensure that folks have good information and make good decisions. There’s lots of folks who take various positions. Our job is to support good information being out there in the community and hope for a high turnout on November 8.”
Among those in attendance, Karla Doolittle feels that the district should be the ones to walk away with a new perspective after heavy pushback by the community.
“I think the school district needs to listen to the people," Doolittle said. "We voted them in. Listen to us. I have heard from so many people on the south side and the north side. Nobody wants this. There are so few people that want this. And the biased surveys that were put out in the beginning of this, it’s all been very biased I think.”
The referendum, if passed, would consolidate Logan and Central High Schools into one and turn their existing buildings into a pair of middle schools. Engel has previously stated that the district must consolidate within the next decade no matter the outcome of the vote in the coming weeks.
For those who missed the presentations, click here for a previously recorded event going over the referendum details.