District provides more details behind Lincoln Middle School closing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The decision to close Lincoln Middle School on Monday night was several years in the making.
The school board voted 6-2 to shutdown the school effective August 31.
A news release from the district outlined the reasoning behind what led to the vote.
In a large part, it comes down to money.
The district disclosed that underfunding by the state has led to budget deficits of $5 million for the coming school year and expanding to $10 million six years from now.
The district said that over the past three years, they've tried reducing positions as a way to help counteract the decrease in state funding.
They also cited that by closing one of the middle schools it would save the district more than $5 million in maintenance needs.
Declining enrollment was also a factor in the decision. According to the district, La Crosse Schools have had a 23-percent decrease in students enrolled in the district. The release said, "With fewer students in schools, our buildings are under capacity leading to higher costs and a negative impact on instruction of students. Our middle schools have been particularly impacted and currently operate at 47-percent of their capacity."
By consolidating students from Lincoln into the two remaining middle schools, Logan and Longfellow, the district said, "there will be more staff available when students need support and more time able to be spent on instruction."
The other decision reached by the board on Monday night was placing a $60 million non-recurring operational referendum on the April ballot. The district statement said that part of the money if the referendum is approved would go towards accessibility, safety, and instructional needs at the two middle schools.
The statement said that Monday's vote to close Lincoln was made after two years of getting community input and "hours of deliberation with a focus on maintaining a bright future for the educational environment within the community."