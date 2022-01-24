DNR awards $35K grant to Monroe Co. for contamination investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources awards Monroe County a $35,000 Brownfields Grant to study possible contamination at two former railroad properties in Sparta.
The DNR said the properties, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Walrath streets, used to store coal and lumber. The sites also included a freight house and grain elevator.
The parcels are adjacent to the existing rail lines that run through the city.
The county got the properties through tax deliquency proceedings in 2016.
With the grant money, the DNR's environmental contractor will work to identify the extent of contamination at the properties. That information can then help the county determine what steps to take next regarding remediation and possible reuse of the properties.
“Conducting an environmental assessment of brownfield properties is an important first step towards revitalization and reuse,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief, Remediation and Redevelopment Program. “The DNR will work with Monroe County to ensure public health is protected and help get these properties back into productive use.”
The DNR defines brownfields as "abandoned, idle, and underused commercial or industrial properties where reuse is stalled by potential contamination."