DNR: Deadline for Elk tag is Tuesday

MADISON (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that time is running out to be in the drawing for the 2022 elk hunt.
Applications can be submitted online through Tuesday with a $10 fee.
After Tuesday, the DNR will draw three applications at random and award a fourth through a raffle through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Members of the Ojibwe Tribes will have a four-bull harvest quota, making up half of the total elk quota.
The DNR drawing allows Wisconsin residents to submit one application per year. There is no limit on the number of tickets an individual may purchase for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation raffle.