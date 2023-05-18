DNR issues air quality advisories as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW/WAOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued air quality advisories for much of the state, including many counties in our viewing area.
From Thursday at noon to Friday at noon an air quality advisory was issued counties including, Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon.
Much of the state falls into the orange range, which is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range, which can cause issues for people with asthma, children and older adults.
The DNR states Canadian wildfire smoke moves into the state Thursday, blowing from the northwest to the southeast. Particulate matter will "sharply increase" at times, and the air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for some groups.
The DNR states areas further west have the potential to reach an "unhealthy" air quality level— or a red advisory. Those further northeast may see lesser impacts within a "moderate" level— or a yellow advisory.
The DNR's Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Dashboard goes into in-depth details on the air quality index.