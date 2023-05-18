 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues air quality advisories as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into Wisconsin

  Updated
  • 0
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW/WAOW) -  The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued air quality advisories for much of the state, including many counties in our viewing area. 

From Thursday at noon to Friday at noon an air quality advisory was issued counties including, Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Much of the state falls into the orange range, which is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range, which can cause issues for people with asthma, children and older adults. 

The DNR states Canadian wildfire smoke moves into the state Thursday, blowing from the northwest to the southeast. Particulate matter will "sharply increase" at times, and the air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for some groups.

The DNR states areas further west have the potential to reach an "unhealthy" air quality level— or a red advisory. Those further northeast may see lesser impacts within a "moderate" level— or a yellow advisory.

The DNR's Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Dashboard goes into in-depth details on the air quality index. 