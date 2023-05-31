DNR issues ozone advisory for Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another ozone alert for over half of the state.
The orange advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m. for roughly two-thirds of Wisconsin.
Several counties in the WXOW area are under the advisory including La Crosse, Vernon, Jackson, Monroe, Crawford, Grant, and Richland.
Under this advisory, the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR states people with lung disease, children, older adults and people typically outside a lot should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.
The DNR has issued several orange advisories since Sunday.