...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR, MPCA calls air quality advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota air quality map shot.jpg

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is extending their air quality advisory until Tuesday at 12 a.m. for much of Wisconsin. 

Minnesota and southeastern Minnesota are under an Air Quality Alert through midnight as well. It was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. 

The issue was expected to expire at 8 a.m. but the DNR and MPCA says that smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada will continue to impact air quality across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The air quality index is at an "orange" level which means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR states that it could advance to an unhealthy level, which would be a red level, across the area. 

According to the DNR, the worst conditions are expected to be in the corridor south of Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ironwood, Michigan and a line from Dubuque, Iowa to Green Bay. 

Those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. They also advise that everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. 

Fore more information on the air quality alerts click here.

To look at Minnesota's air quality map, click here. 

