DNR recommends checking your pets for ticks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the weather begins to warm up ticks will start to become more abundant, and not only should you check yourself for ticks to prevent Lyme disease, but your pets as well.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, Lyme disease is the most common vector borne disease in the United States with Wisconsin reporting 3,000 Lyme disease cases in 2020, doubling the amount of cases reported in the last 15 years.
Section Supervisor Recreation Management for the DNR, Brigit Brown, said it is a good idea to check your pets to avoid them contracting the disease and possibly exposing your household to ticks.
"Particularly dogs and cats are likely carriers of ticks," Brown explained. "And they can bring them inside the house as well as having them fixed to themselves or on the fur."
Brown recommended protecting your pet with special collars that prevent fleas and ticks as well as applying a topical repellant that can be put on the fur.