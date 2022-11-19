DNR relies on hunters to track CWD

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Wisconsin’s annual gun deer season kicked off Saturday with hunters scattered throughout the state in search of that elusive deer.
As hunters bring home their harvest for processing, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for help in the state’s fight against Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
The disease, which is fatal to deer, has been spotted throughout many parts of Wisconsin. It causes the deer to become thin and frail, brings about erratic behavior in the animal and is eventually the cause of death for the deer.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Paul Napierala said the spread of the disease is of major concern to hunters and the DNR alike.
While most of the Coulee Region has not yet seen any infected wild deer, there were three positive tests in Monroe County in 2021. Napierala said that means it’s more important than ever that all hunters do their part and provide samples.
In attempt to control the spread of the disease, Napierala said the DNR needs the help of hunters.
“We rely heavily on hunter harvested deer to determine what the disease is doing on the landscape, what’s the distribution, what’s the prevelance in some areas,” Napierala said
The DNR asks hunters to either provide the lymph nodes with data kits provided by the DNR or head of the deer to be analyzed and tested.
Once the samples are dropped off, the DNR takes care of processing the samples and delivering them to the testing locations for furether analysis.
While the DNR recognizes they are asking hunters to take one additional voluntary step, they are hoping for wide cooperation.
According to the DNR, the testing is free and with drop off facilities located at a number of meat processors, convenience stores and other establishments throughout the area, it is also convenient.
Napierala said all of the information hunters need to find a location to provde samples is available on the DNR website.