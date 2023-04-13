DNR says 3,000 acre wildfire 46% contained

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DNR said that the Arcadia Fire is about 46 percent contained as of approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The DNR provided a news release with an update on the efforts to contain the fire which began Wednesday afternoon. It has since spread to Monroe and Jackson counties and is just under 3,000 acres in size.

They said that evacuations have occurred for Arcadia Ave. between Smothers Rd., Millston Rd. and Abbey Ave. to Blueberry Rd., including Archer Rd. and Arrowhead Rd. Hard closure of Arcadia Ave. from Smothers Rd. to Blueberry Rd. An evacuation center is located at the Warrens Community Center, 601 Pine Street.

So far no injuries have been reported. Three structures were damaged and a shed was lost according to the updated news release.

Fire crews are making progress by using engines and bulldozers to create containment lines.

According to the DNR, some of the efforts involve:

12 heavy units, 18 engines and 1 air attack from DNR

Fort McCoy, US Forest Service and Department of Defense (DOD)

3 Wisconsin National Guard blackhawks

2 hand crews from Department of Corrections

Bureau of Indian Affairs/Ho-Chunk enroute

5 fire departments assigned (Warrens, Hixton, Merillan, Alma Center)

Law enforcement officers from state patrol

Monroe and Jackson County Sheriff's Offices

DNR wardens and military police

Emergency management from Monroe and Jackson County Emergency Managment/WEM

A command post is set up in Black River Falls. It includes the DNR's Southwest District Incident Management Team under a unified command with Fort McCoy.

A portion of Highway 12 between Warrens and Millston is closed due to the fire. The State Patrol is continuing to monitor the area and plan to close I-94 if visibility or fire conditions warrant it. The interstate runs parallel to Highway 12 in that area.

This is an ongoing and developing story. We'll have updates for you as new information and details become available.