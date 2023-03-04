DNR urges caution as weather warms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to use extra caution on the ice as the weather starts to warm.
When in a boat or on the ice, DNR Boating Administrator LT. Darren Kuhn advises people to carry ice picks and to wear a personal flotation device when going near area waterways.
Kuhn stresses that dangers on water can be hidden by snow which can hide areas of thin ice and water currents that can eat away at ice from the bottom.
“No ice is ever safe and especially this March ice is hardly ever safe,” Kuhn said.
Once someone falls into the water, Kuhn said, they must find their way out as quickly as possible or face the effects of the ice cold water.
“Hypothermia is a real thing, it's only going to take a couple of minutes,” Kuhn said. “The water is obviously just above freezing and somebody that goes into the water accidentally, at this point in time, is only going to have a matter of minutes.”
Along with an ice pick or screwdriver, which can be used to dig into ice to help get out of the water, the DNR has other advice for those venturing out onto the ice.
- Carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.
- Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat, to help you stay afloat and to help maintain body heat.
- Wear ice creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.
- Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.
- Carry a few spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.
- If you fall in, remain as calm as possible. While attempting to get out of the water, call for help. Anyone who attempts to rescue you should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.
- Do not travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.
Most of all, check ice conditions before going out and use extra caution because the ice conditions can change very quickly, DNR experts warn.