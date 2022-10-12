 Skip to main content
Do political mailers work?

With the election coming up party candidates are sending out a lot of campaign fliers in the mail. Just how much of a difference can this make on election day?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The upcoming election means you have seen a lot of political ads on TV and you have probably gotten a lot of election fliers in the mail.

Many candidates are using the mail to send their message. Regardless of party.

So WXOW asked Anthony Chergosky, PhD an Assistant Professor of Political Science at UW-La Crosse, if those fliers make any difference on election day.

"It just became a tradition of sorts, because in the past campaigns have used mailers," Chergosky said. "It's been assumed that they have some sort of effect. We don't know exactly what kind of effect but it's assumed they work to some extent, so campaign keep using them even as they also advance to more technological and digital forms of advertising."

