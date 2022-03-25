Does your dog watch TV? A UW vet wants to hear from you

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 05/20/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&