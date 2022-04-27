Dog Days at UWL to raise funds, relieve stress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UWL fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi, is holding its annual Dog Days fundraiser May 2, to raise money for Capable Canines.
Capable Canines is a non-profit organization in Onalaska that works with training and placing service dogs.
Senior and Co-Philanthropy Chair Alex Ricci said the fundraiser will benefit the organization and provide stress relief for campus as finals week approaches. He added that the fundraiser is open to more than just students.
"All we ask is any donation of monetary amount - just a quarter at the very least," Ricci said. "We accept cash or Venmo donations and when you arrive you simply make the donation and then we give you a stamp on your hand then you're free to come back all day whether you have class or not." '
The fundraiser will be held Monday in the Student Union Lawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ricci said he hopes to double last year's donation total of $600.
Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser online can do so via Venmo by scanning the QR code below: