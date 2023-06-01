 Skip to main content
'Dog Sees God' Opens Friday at the LCT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A comedy about finding your place in the world after losing a beloved pet opens on Friday at the La Crosse Community Theatre.

'Dog Sees God' follows C.B., an angsty teen, as he copes with the loss of his pet. According to the actor playing C.B., he portrays the "equivalent of Charlie Brown".

With C.B.'s main social group being inebriated or otherwise unavailable, he employs the help of an artistic friend to help bring him peace of mind.

"He's fallen into some routine with his old friends but after some grief hit him, he's trying to figure out where he should actually be," said Hayden Englerth, the actor behind C.B.

'Dog Sees God' opens Friday, June 2, and runs until June 11. This weekend's show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday.

The show is directed by Marsha Rubinelli and is rated PG-13.

For tickets, visit the La Crosse Community Theatre website.

