Domestic abuse survivor shares her story

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than a decade ago, Leah was in a relationship that got very abusive and even violent.
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she is sharing her story with News 19.
Some readers may find the following information disturbing.
At some point in the relationship, Leah became confused as to how her ex, who did not have a car or driver's license, was always at her place when she got home from work. Unbeknownst to her, he was living in her basement.
After some time, she found the courage to get out of the relationship. Leah obtained a restraining order and used area support services to help her move forward in life.
Later, her ex would be in another relationship. The man's violent actions resulted in his new girlfriend being sent to the hospital with injuries. Upon hearing this, Leah testified in court.
The defendant was sentenced to eight years in prison. Leah says he was released, but is now back in prison on a separate charge.
As a metaphor, Leah references Grandad Bluff. The clouds can at times obscure the city below, but will one day clear up. Leah says her vision became clear and finds it important to share her experiences.
"I just want to bring awareness to domestic abuse and survivors of domestic abuse," Leah said. "If you're not ready to leave the situation that you're currently in, I know it's hard because I've been there. But it's definitely the friends and the family. The people that love you that are the advocates that made me finally leave the situation."
The services Leah used are similar to Victim Advocates at Gundersen Health System like Erin Collins, who estimates he's helped more than 200 victims and survivors in the last year.
Collins says that leaving an abusive relationship can be difficult as their loved ones may become estranged.
"A lot of people who are stuck in relationships who are living with their intimate partner that's abusing them are low in resources because they're often separated from their family, loved ones or even job prospects," Collins said. "We want to have long term conversations with people over weeks and months to help them decide whether or not they want to leave their relationship. And if so, what that would look like."
Collins says that Gundersen provides many services. This includes a 24-hour crisis hotline. That number is 608-775-5950. When working with a survivor, Collins or the other advocate will help establish a short-term safety plan.
Callers can remain anonymous and law enforcement will not be notified if they prefer. The exceptions to that being a mention of possible self-harm or the potential of a child being in danger.
If you or someone you know is experiencing possible domestic abuse, do not hesitate to use area resources such as New Horizons.
There is also the National Domestic Abuse Hotline. That number is 800-799-7233 or you can text "START" to 88788.