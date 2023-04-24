DONE DEAL: Rodgers headed to the Jets

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/18/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&