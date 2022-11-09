 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING NEWS

Downtown business owners learn about Elevate Façade Grants

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse held a "Lunch and Learn Session" for downtown business owners to talk about Elevate Façade Grants.

Downtown La Crosse

The Elevate Façade Grant was started in 2017, with the goal of helping downtown businesses make renovations to historic buildings, while keeping the historic look of downtown La Crosse.

Business can get a grant for up to $20,000 but the building must be over 50 years old and located within the designated downtown district.

Some that have already utilized the grant money include Leithold Music and the Charmant.

You can find more information and the application for the grant here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here