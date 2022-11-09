Downtown business owners learn about Elevate Façade Grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse held a "Lunch and Learn Session" for downtown business owners to talk about Elevate Façade Grants.
The Elevate Façade Grant was started in 2017, with the goal of helping downtown businesses make renovations to historic buildings, while keeping the historic look of downtown La Crosse.
Business can get a grant for up to $20,000 but the building must be over 50 years old and located within the designated downtown district.
Some that have already utilized the grant money include Leithold Music and the Charmant.
You can find more information and the application for the grant here.