Downtown drive-by shooting suspect still needing a lawyer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man accused of a drive-by shooting in downtown La Crosse last month has yet to get an attorney to represent him.

During a brief court hearing before Judge Gloria Doyle on Thursday morning, she said that Deandrew Grant does qualify for a public defender, but due to conflicts of interest with the public defenders office, they can't represent him in his case.

Judge Doyle said the court system has attempted and failed 289 times to find an attorney to represent Grant.

Due to this, she ruled that time limits on the case are waived until an attorney can be found.

Grant faces 29 felony counts related to the June 17 shooting on 3rd Street in downtown La Crosse. Six people were wounded when, according to police, Grant drove the wrong way up the street, stopped briefly, and fired at people he was involved with in an altercation a short time before.

Judge Doyle set another hearing for Grant for July 27.

He remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.