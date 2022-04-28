Downtown fire draws plenty of onlookers

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Thursday's fire in downtown La Crosse displaced residents and drew crowds.
Blake Schoh, the owner of the packer bar Glory Days, said he started receiving calls early Thursday morning but wasn't sure if it was his business, or another, that was on fire.
"I got up here a little after six, to a pretty good blaze going," Schoh said. "Really just thankful the fire department did an amazing job of saving the buildings that they could - the blaze was huge."
He said he was told that the fire spread through the basement spaces and since Glory Days doesn't have a basement - which helped keep damage relatively minor.
"They dumped a lot of water on it; so for us to get away with a little water and smoke damage - hats off to the first responders," Schoh said.
Schoh said the next steps after power and water restored is to get to work on the damages and "do some painting and updating that we wanted to do."
Cassy Behm, a La Crosse resident, was also affected by the fire but was also incredibly lucky.
"Our move out day was yesterday and we moved out all of our things," Behm said. "We got the news this morning that there was a fire and our apartment's gone last night - so we were out 10 hours early."
She said it was like "our guardian angels were looking over me."