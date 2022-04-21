Downtown La Crosse retailers catch a case of "Spring Fever"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse retailers are looking to help you get ready for the warm weather, with Downtown Mainstreet Inc. "Spring Fever" event April 22nd.
A wide variety of retail stores are participating in the event including clothing stores, art galleries and more.
Downtown Mainstreet Inc.'s Event and Promotions Coordinator Marissa Mundinger said not only do some retailers offer great deals, some are known to go the extra mile to give their customers the ultimate shopping experience.
"The community seems to really love the extended shopping hours and the pampering experience that our businesses give them during this event." Mundinger said.
One of those retailers that are giving a little extra this spring is Ashley Dzurko, owner of Willow Boutique.
For "Spring Fever" Ashley will be having a buy one get one on sales merchandise as well as a sip and shop experience for her guests.
"We offer beverages so sparkling water, sometimes we do wine, champagne, mimosas things like that." Dzurko continued, "People can walk around the store with their glass of whatever they choose and shop around."
As you sip and browse the jewelry and clothing at the Willow Boutique, Dzurko will make sure you and your wardrobe are ready to take on the upcoming seasons.
The Willow Boutique is just one of the many stores waiting to give you the perfect Downtown shopping experience!
You can find a list of participating stores by visiting Downtown Mainstreet Inc. Facebook Event here.