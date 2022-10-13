Downtown La Crosse Rotary reveal record breaking numbers from Musky Challenge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Downtown La Crosse Rotary Musky Challenge ran earlier this year from July 21st to September 22nd. Thursday afternoon the organization revealed record breaking numbers at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.
A record number of 54 muskies were caught during the challenge and a total of $115,000 dollars was raised.
Half of the money was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. The other half went to an endorsement fund to support the youth of the Coulee Region.
Rotary member Al Louis made a deal to shave his head if a someone donated in the amount of $25,000. A donor who would like to remain anonymous matched the amount, and Louis shaved his head with a design of the Rotary and Boys and Girls Club logo.
"It's all about the kids todays kids are tomorrows leaders and we need to give them all the support we can," Louis said.
Louis said he also aims to get more businesses and community leaders involved in the next Musky Challenge, and incorporate a kids fishing tournament.