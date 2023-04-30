Downtown Mainstreet hosts Tour of Downtown Living

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The crest on the Mississippi River has moved south of the area.
While some precipitation will fall across the area through Monday,
the amounts will be light and are not expected to impact the slow
fall that is occurring at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Downtown Mainstreet hosts Tour of Downtown Living

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Downtown Mainstreet, a non-profit, hosted a fundraiser Sunday by offering community members tours of local residential buildings. 

For $25, individuals could tour seven different spaces: The Original, Newburg Flats, Wiggert Building, NSP Building, Gateway Terrace, Cargill Pettibone and Jackson Townhouse. 

More than 100 tickets were sold for Sunday's tours. 

Downtown Mainstreet Executive Director Mary Larson said it's a chance to see what living downtown might be like and to get a glimpse of La Crosse history. 

"The goal with event's like today's is to bring awareness of the unique living opportunities that are downtown, highlight some of our really unique properties, show what it's like to be down in this area," Larson said. "It's fun. Just fun to kind of look through people's houses - see how people decorate."

The money raised will go towards beautification efforts in the downtown area, small business development, community events and cleaning. 

