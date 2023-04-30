Downtown Mainstreet hosts Tour of Downtown Living

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Downtown Mainstreet, a non-profit, hosted a fundraiser Sunday by offering community members tours of local residential buildings.
For $25, individuals could tour seven different spaces: The Original, Newburg Flats, Wiggert Building, NSP Building, Gateway Terrace, Cargill Pettibone and Jackson Townhouse.
More than 100 tickets were sold for Sunday's tours.
Downtown Mainstreet Executive Director Mary Larson said it's a chance to see what living downtown might be like and to get a glimpse of La Crosse history.
"The goal with event's like today's is to bring awareness of the unique living opportunities that are downtown, highlight some of our really unique properties, show what it's like to be down in this area," Larson said. "It's fun. Just fun to kind of look through people's houses - see how people decorate."
The money raised will go towards beautification efforts in the downtown area, small business development, community events and cleaning.