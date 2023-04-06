Downtown Mainstreet names new Executive Director

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. names a new Executive Director on Thursday.
Mary Larson of Larson's General replaces Terry Bauer who is retiring.
“DMI is grateful for the leadership Terry Bauer brought to DMI and without question, steered the organization through a difficult pandemic that not many could have. We extend a sincere appreciation for his time and efforts,” said Andrew Steger, Board President for Downtown Mainstreet.
“Mary is bringing a wealth of passion, new ideas, and fresh, renewed energy to the organization and downtown La Crosse,” Steger said. “We are confident she will continue to promote a vibrant downtown which enriches businesses, residents, and visitors.”
Downtown Mainstreet is an organization made up of local businesses working to revitalize the downtown La Crosse area. It works with both government and business to promote economic development and community in the city's center.